From bersuse

Bersuse 100% Cotton Kona XL Throw Blanket Turkish Towel - 75x90 Inches, Grey Blue

$57.54
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Decorative with unique aztec bohemian sytle. Authentic nice fringes. Dual layer Great for home décor. Look elegant as couch, sofa or chair cover. Bring warm atmosphere to rooms Versatile: Bed throw, table runner, tapestry. Picnic blanket. Peshtemal, fouta, bath & beach towel Lightweight yet oversized, XL large. Quick drying. Absorbent, super soft, gentle for sensitive skin Mandala Design | %100 cotton combed yarn, OEKO-TEX, No pilling | Natural-dye, prewashed, hand-loom | 75x90 Inches (190x230 cm), 28 oz (800 Grams )

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com