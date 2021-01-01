INK+IVY 100% Cotton Comforter Mid Century Modern Design All Season Bedding Set, Matching Shams, King/Cal King(104'x92'), Ellipse Navy Hexagon 3 Piece

100% Cotton 100% cotton comforter features a geometric design in a navy clipped jacquard with a solid navy reverse, for a shabby chic look. Decorative pillows and euro shams are sold seperately, you are welcome to visit our INK+IVY Brand Store to check their availability. Luxury design feature hidden bartacking for a clean duvet style look giving your bedroom a trendy and modern update Naturally breathable and lightweight cotton fabric perfect for year round comfort Set Includes: 1 Comforter: 104'W x 92'L, 2 King Shams: 20'W x 36'L + 1'D Care instructions: machine washable