From dovecove
100% Cotton Beach Towel
Advertisement
A Beach Towel For You! The J & M Home Fashions Beach Towel is fun in the sun 65% cotton & 35% polyester measuring 36"x 64". After a swim in the ocean, lake or pool, wrap yourself up in one of these beautiful beach towels. They are soft and absorb moisture quickly and efficiently. This beach towel is fade resistant too! fun in the sun multicolor beach towels printed with rich colors are perfect for summers along sandy shores. These lively, bright, and colorful towels are eye-catching and sure to draw compliments from your friends and family. These machine washable, easy care beach towels are very absorbent and will remain soft after multiple wash and dry cycles. Use these towels at the gym, lay over a hot lounge chair, sunbathe on the sand, or dry off after a dip in the water. The perfect towel for any outdoor activity! Available in 3 colors. So Many Great Options To view our entire selection of home products search: J&M Home Fashions or visit our store front by clicking the J&M Home Fashions link at the top of the page to view our other collections. Other Collections Include: Doormats Dishtowels Tablecloths Bath Rugs Throws Play Rugs Kitchen Sets Shower Hooks