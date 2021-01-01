Allied Essentials 100% Cotton 2 Compartment Bed Pillow Filled with White Goose Down and Feather, Queen

The Queen Sized 2 Compartment Pillow Measures 20"L x 30"W and Weighs 3. 1 Lbs. Made With A 233 Thread Count 100% Cotton Shell That Offers Breathability and Absorbency Which Helps Regulate Your Sleeping Temperature Two Compartments Are Comprised Of One Inner Feather Filled Compartment And One Outer White Goose Down 550 Fill Power Filled Compartment Two Compartment Design Offers A Balance Of Comfort and Sturdiness That Is A Pleasure To Sink Into For A Devine Resting Experience. Purchase with Confidence. Made by Allied Essentials, A World Leader in the Manufacture of Quality Downs and Their Blends Based in California