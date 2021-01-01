Mainstays 100% Blackout Single Panel Window Curtain, 50" X 84", Blue

Advertisement
Give your space an instant makeover with Mainstays 100% Blackout Single Panel Window Curtain. Available in navy, beige, gray, teal and white to help you find the perfect fit for your already existing decor. Each curtain panel features a 50-inch width and is available in 63 and 84-inch lengths so you are sure to find the perfect fit for your space. The 100% blackout properties of this curtain panel will have you sleeping soundly no matter the time of day while also keeping out heat and cold during summer and winter months. The solid neutral colors are easy to match with an array of design aesthetics. This Mainstays 100% Blackout Curtain Panel is perfect for the living room, bedroom, dining room or office space. The back-tab hanging feature provides an extra touch of design. Made with 100% polyester microfiber for durability. Instantly upgrade your space with Mainstays 100% Blackout Solid Color Window Curtain.