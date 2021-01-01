100pcs Decration Ball Set Christmas Tree Decorations Balls Bauble Pack Hanging Ball For Home Office Mall Ceiling Decor-Bronze

Specification:?Name:100pcs Christmas Tree Decorations Balls Bauble Pack Hanging Ball Ceiling DecorModel: D93841Product DescriptionMaterial: PlasticColor: Gold / Silver / Red / Blue / Purple / Light Pink / Bronze / Black / WhiteSize: 3cm-6cmFeatures:?100pcs, Christmas tree decoration, ceiling decoration, etc. Multiple color choices?Plastic, durable, non-toxic, no odor?Colorful colorsApplication: Christmas Tree DecorationsPackage include:?100 x Christmas Tree Decorations BallsWarning:1.Due to manual measurement, please allow 1-3cm error, thank you2. Due to shooting problems such as light, there will be chromatic aberration, please be careful.