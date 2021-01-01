From northlight
100ct. White LED Wide Angle Icicle String Lights By Northlight | Michaels®
Advertisement
Get the 100ct. White LED Wide Angle Icicle String Lights at Michaels. com. Create a winter scene in your home any time of the year using these lights. Hang them from the roof or across the fence to create a shimmering display of light inside or out. Create a winter scene in your home any time of the year using these lights. Hang them from the roof or across the fence to create a shimmering display of light inside or out. These lights will turn your home into a wonderland this season! If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Lights are equipped with lamp lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keep them from falling out. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Contains end-to-end connectors which allow you to connect up to 21 sets together (not to exceed 210 watts).Details:Warm white with white wire5.5 ft. (1.67 m) lighted length6.75 ft. (2 m) total length3" (7.62 cm) spacing between each bulb100 LED concave wide angle bulbsLamp Lock featureUL listedConnect up to 21 sets togetherFor indoor and outdoor use | 100ct. White LED Wide Angle Icicle String Lights By Northlight | Michaels®