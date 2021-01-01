From maxim

Maxim 10080CL Axiom 14" Wide LED Pendant Black / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Maxim 10080CL Axiom 14" Wide LED Pendant Features Constructed from steel and glass(1) 60 watt medium (E26) LED bulb includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 18"Minimum Height: 26-1/4"Maximum Height: 62-1/4"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 12-1/4"Product Weight: 9.02 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90+Bulb Included: Yes Black / Satin Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com