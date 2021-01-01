From z-lite
Z-Lite 100701MB-DMO14 Shark 1 Light Pendant with Glass Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Z-Lite 100701MB-DMO14 Shark 1 Light Pendant with Glass Shade This matte black styled pendant is equally at home in the games room as well as anywhere else needing a clean, contemporary touch. Paired sleekly with a dome mottle opal glass shade, this pendant will be a great addition to any room in the house.Features:Glass Shade36" of Chain Included72" of Cord IncludedSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 11" Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Bowl ShapedProduct Weight: 5 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: BowlUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Matte Black