From maxim
Maxim 10033 Provident 3 Light 10" Wide Taper Candle Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Maxim 10033 Provident 3 Light 10" Wide Taper Candle Mini Pendant Offered in a variety of shapes and sizes, the Provident collection offers a trending style at value engineered pricing. The pivoting metal bands in your choice metallic colors are available in sizes that fit many coordinating locations. FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 55"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 3.54 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze