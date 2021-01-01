From wolverine heritage
Wolverine Heritage 1000 Mile Original Sneaker Lo
Find timeless style and all-day comfort with the Wolverine 1000 Mile Original Sneaker Lo. Part of the Wolverine's 1000 Mile Collection. Leather sneakers in either a suede or leather upper. Suede is sourced from is from the C.F. Steads Company based in Leeds, England. Traditional lace-up closure with flat waxed cotton laces for a secure fit. Waxed shoelaces are sourced from Landrum, South Carolina. Unlined for added comfort and reduced weight. Ultra comfortable, leather-topped PU sock insert for excellent underfoot support. Cupsole construction for a sure fit. Lightweight VibramÂ® outsole. Handcrafted in the U.S.A. with U.S. and imported materials. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.