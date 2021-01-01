EcoSmart 100-Watt Equivalent A15 Dimmable Appliance Fan Frosted Glass Filament LED Vintage Edison Light Bulb Bright White(3-Pack)

The 100-Watt Equivalent EcoSmart A15, E26 base filament LED light bulb is a stylish replacement for traditional incandescent bulbs - with all the benefits of LED technology. These LED light bulbs are dimmable, have a frosted all-glass exterior, and provide an omni-directional (360°) distribution of light. Save on your energy bill every month! The energy efficient EcoSmart 100-Watt equivalent decorative LED filament light bulb offers a 90% savings over traditional lighting by using only 8-Watts of energy. This bulb emits 3000K (Bright White) color temperature, which is essential in creating an energetic feel throughout your home. It is recommended for a work space or any area in your home where you want bright light and a touch of style, such as kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and even bedrooms. Customize your lighting style with this dimmable bulb by adjusting your light from bright white to a relaxing, low light. This bulb is 90 CRI (color rendering index) meaning it is considered excellent at color rendering. The 15,000-hour lifespan and 5-year warranty makes these light bulbs a great choice for applications in your home and office. Start saving today with EcoSmart.