Superior 100-Percent Cotton Chevron 6-Piece Towel Set - Marsala

Incorporate a modern flair into your shower space with the new Chevron 6-Piece towel set. It's an instant and trendy accent for any bathroom. Constructed from 100% combed cotton and featuring a striped border detail along one edge, this towel set is ideal for everyday use. An assorted variety of colors are available to match any decor perfectly; from black, grey, navy blue, ivory and white to a fun and fresh cascade, celery green, marsala, papaya, and purple passion. The 550-gram weight makes these towels soft, fluffy, and luxurious, yet gentle and practical. Priced rightly, the 6 Piece Set allows you to mix and match colors to suit your décor. Perfect for guests and family, these towels are the affordable touch of luxury you've been missing. Easy Care: These beautiful towels are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove them promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results.