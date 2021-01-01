From kkmoon
KKmoon 100*0.01g/500*0.1g Mini Digital Scale
Ultra-compact design. 100g capacity with 0.01g accuracy and 500g capacity with 0.1g accuracy. Excellent quality. Stainless steel platform. Green Back-lit LCD display. Auto power off after 1 minute. Easy on-key calibration. Carrying black pouch. Low power prompting. Fits easily in a pocket or handbag for weighting on the go. Specifications Color Silver Plural capacity/accuracy 0-100g/0.01g; 101-500g/0.1g Units g/oz/T/gn/ozt/dwt/ct Power supply 1 * CR2032 (not included) Working temperature 10-30? Back light Greenbacklight LCD display 5 digi LCD display Platform Stainless steel Auto off 1 minute Item size 4.5 * 7.5 * 1.3cm Item weight 36g Package size 10 * 7 * 2cm Package weight 57g Package including 1 * Digital Scale 1 * Carrying Pouch 1 * Manual