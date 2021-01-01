Mainstays 10-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack, Versatile Design for All Shoe Types

Advertisement
Give your closet an instant makeover with the Mainstays 10-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack. This shoe rack is the perfect solution to store all of your favorite footwear while keeping it neat and accessible. With 10 tiers of storage, you can easily organize your shoes based on style or purpose. Sneakers, boat shoes, ballerina flats, flip-flops, heels, boots, slippers, sandals there is space for it all! Or, assign a few shelves to each family member for easy retrieval. Follow the simple step-by-step instructions to assemble the Mainstays 10-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack and move it as desired using the convenient rolling base in your bedroom closet, mudroom or front hall closet. The rack includes all necessary hardware so you won't have to waste time looking for it at the store and fumbling around with it later at home. Shoe lovers, rejoice! You have finally found a permanent storage solution with the Mainstays 10-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack.