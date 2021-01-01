From unique loom

10' Yellow Solid Round Shag Area Throw Rug

Description

From the Baracoa Collection, the deep, bright tonal shades meet the fresh Cuban flavor to give rise to a classic rug, ideal for modern living rooms and patios alike. The rug is soft and comfortable for your shoeless enjoyment with cotton backing. The stain-resistant construction allows for a longer-lasting appeal. Easy to clean and upkeep, this rug can be the gem that ties together your dwell's decor!. Product Features: Color(s): yellow. Machine made. Shag pile. Backing: yes. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 10.1' diameter. Pile height: 1.25". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton

