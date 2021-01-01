From zwissliv
10 Piece Measuring Spoons And Cups, Stainless Steel Measuring Cups And Spoons Set With Engraved Marking Ruler For Measuring Dry And Liquid Ingredients
Product description:Rose gold color and beautifully designed kitchen utensils that will bring life to your life and add a new level of brightness to your kitchen!Global-store 10 piece measuring spoons and cups set are completed with hanging ring to place on a kitchen hook or holder/hanging rack for easier accessibility. Easy to read clear measurements are smartly engraved into the stylish brushed steel handles, to make it easy to measure liquids, powder, foods, drinks, sauces etc. Perfect tool for Baking Cooking!Features:Gold measuring cups sizes: 1/8 Cup(30ml), 1/4 Cup (60ml), 1/3 Cup (80ml), 1/2 Cup (125ml) and 1 Cup (250ml); Tiny measuring spoons sizes: 1/4 Tsp(1.25ml), 1/2 Tsp(2.5ml), 1/2 Tbsp(7.5ml) and 1 Tbsp(15ml).Cooking measuring cups and spoons have a safe insertion ring and easy-to-hang handle. They are easy to store and does not take up much space in the kitchen.Metal measuring spoons and cups are made of high quality stainless steel. Its total weight is 14.3 Ounce; other's is just 8 Ounce. Ours are sturdier and more durable. It never melt, chip, warp, or break like plastic models.Mirror polish and internal satin polish give these nesting measuring cup and spoons a mirror effect, and the polished smooth edges prevent your hands from being scratched.Stackble and organized:The heavy duty measuring cups and spoons are all held together through a large stainless steel ring that is easy to take on or off, really good for dry and storage after cooking.