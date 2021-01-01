CawBing 10-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Features:These heat-resistant kitchen tools can be used at temperatures up to 480 ° F and in non-stick environments. No baking, warping, melting, or anti-fouling and odor-resistant tool chips.Congratulations on desserts, the right stretch-marked kitchen tools, and everything is different when cooking safely and effectively our portable spatula is non-stick and heat-resistant up to 440 F, making it an essential tool for amateur and professional chefs.After preparing a delicious home-cooked meal, who has the ability to clean the sink? We don't need our advanced cookware at all. They are dishwasher safe, resistant to stains and odors, making cleaning after meals easier than ever.This attractive set of utensils includes all your essential kitchen utensils-spatula, skimmer, ladle, spoon, spatula, spoon, spatula, brush, spoon.Material: silicone. Product features: environmentally friendly, non-toxic, non-stick, durable, safe, easy to clean kitchen utensils productsThis is a 10-piece Set Silicone Kitchenware.Set: YesSet Type: Assorted Kitchen Utensil SetTotal Number of Items Included: 10Pieces Included: Cooking SpoonsList of Pieces Included: Spatula, skimmer, ladle, spoon, spatula, spoon, spatula, brush, spoon.Primary Material: SiliconeProduct Type: Cooking Spoons Included: YesNumber of Cooking Spoons Included: 3Cooking Spoon Type: Solid Cooking Spoon;Slotted Cooking Spoon;Pasta SpoonCooking Ladle(s) Included: NoNumber of Cooking Ladles Included: Tong(s) Included: NoNumber of Tongs Included: Spatula(s) Turner(s) Included: NoNumber of Spatulas Turners Included: Spatula Turner Type: Scraper Included: NoNumber of Scrapers Included: Whisk(s) Included: NoNumber of Whisks Included: Whisk Type: Skimmer(s) Included: NoNumber of Skimmers Included: Cooking Fork(s) Included: NoNumber of Cooking Forks Included: Potato Masher(s) Included: NoNumber of Potato Mashers Included: Seafood Tool(s) Included: NoNumber of Seafood Tools Included: Seafood Tool Type: Kitchen Shears: NoNumber of Kitchen Shears: Measuring Cups Included: NoNumber of Measuring Cups Included: Measuring Spoon Included: NoNumber of Measuring Spoons Included: Ice Cream Scoop(s) Included: NoNumber of Ice Cream Scoops Included: Basting Brush Included: NoNumber of Basting Brushes Included: Nutcracker(s) Included: NoNumber of Nutcrackers Included: Can Opener Included: NoNumber of Can Openers Included: Grater Included: NoNumber of Graters Included: Peeler Included: NoNumber of Peelers Included: Pizza Cutter Included: NoNumber of Pizza Cutters: Strainer Included: NoNumber of Strainers Included: Cutting Board Included: NoNumber of Cutting Boards Included: Oven Mitts Included: NoNumber of Oven Mitts Included: Utensil Crock Included: NoNumber of Utensil Crocks Included: Rack Included: NoNumber of Racks Included: Other Items Included: NoOther Item Types: Number of Other Items Included: Color: BlackUtensil Head Material: Utensil Handle Material: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PTFE Free: PFOA Free: Spefications:UL Listed: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsSCS Certified: TAA Compliant: NocUL Listed: NSF Certified: NoFire Rated: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Commun