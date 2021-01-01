Primal Gold 10 Karat White Gold Diamond-cut Hoop Earrings

These stunning hoop earrings are crafted with 10 karat white gold. The diamond-cut pattern on white gold gives a sparkling effect, which will never go unnoticed. These earrings are secured with wire and clutch clasp to give perfect security.Metal Weight: 1.17 gramsJewelry Type: FineEarring Type: HoopJewelry Finish: Diamond-cutGender: Women'sClosure: SaddlebackMetal: GoldGold Karat: 10 KaratMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 23.35mm x 20.56mm, 3.83mm thickYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: Indonesia