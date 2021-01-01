Best Price Mattress 10 Inch Memory Foam Mattress, Calming Green Tea Infusion, Pressure Relieving, Bed-in-a-Box, CertiPUR-US Certified, Cal King

Float on a cloud in amazing comfort with body-conforming memory foam and ventilated pressure relief foam Temperature-reactive memory foam. In normal temperatures it is somewhat firm, but as you lay down, it reacts to the temperature of your body and begins to mold itself to your shape. Weight is evenly distributed along the surface, relieving pressure points and helping you to sleep deeper without tossing and turning! Product Dimensions: 72" W x 84" L x 10" H Mattress layers: 3 inches memory foam, 2 inches Super Soft Foam with pressure relief system and 5 inches high density foam Pressure relief system virtually eliminates all pressure points to ensure a comfortable night sleep CertiPUR US Certified / 10 year manufacturer warranty For best results, we recommend that you 1) Open the package within 72 hours upon receipt and 2) Allow 48 hours for the mattress to fully expand to its original dimension. Fabric Care: Spot clean, let air dry. DO NOT BLEACH, DO NOT REMOVE COVER, DO NOT PUT FOAM IN WASHER OR DRYER. Best Price Mattress 10 Inch Memory Foam Mattress - Twin