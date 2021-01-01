From wayton
WAYTON, 10-Inch Meduim Firm Foam Encased Hybrid Eurotop Pillowtop Innerspring Mattress, No Assembly Required, Good For The Back, Twin XL Size 79" x 38"
Includes quality 10 inch mattressTight Top mattress for enhanced comfortMedium plush mattress for luxurious feelNo assembly required and ready to useDoes not ship compressed396 Innerspring verticoil unit mattress13 ¾ SH gauge unit and 6-gauge borderManufactured in Brooklyn, New YorkAvailable in all sizesTwin Size: 74? x 38? x 10? Twin Extra Long Size: 79? x 38? x 10? Full Size: 74? x 53? x 10? Full Extra Long Size: 79? x 53? x 10? Queen Size: 79? x 60? x 10? King Size: 79? x 60? x 10?California King: 84? x 72? x 10? Description This mattress is Engineered to eliminate pressure points and helps you feel more comfortable from the moment you lie down. Provides superior softness and resiliency for unsurpassed comfort. Each mattress is made in accordance with the strictest of quality standards and is uniquely engineered with: 396 innerspring verticoil unit, with 13 3/4 SH gauge unit and 6-gauge border, our innerspring system is ultra-strong, and it's engineered to provide optimal support. See what a difference the right mattress can make! You can improve your sleep and wake up feeling better every day.Additional Mattress Specification:"We are a proud manufacturer of the finest quality mattresses & box Springs, with the highest standards in durability, quality, comfort, & beauty. All of our products are made to ensure that you get only the best! This item has the following features: 396 innerspring verticoil unit, with 13 3/4 SH gauge unit, 1"" high density fiber pad on both sides, 3? one side euro pillowtop attached, 2? high density firm foam in pillow, Heavy duty damask class B fabric, Nonskid filler cloth heavy duty, Quilted with 3x3/8? polly foam and 1x.5 whispershield blue on the top. Meets federal standards 1632 and 1633 fire code. COLOR: Grey and White, FIRMNESS: Medium Plush, HEIGHT: 10-inch, MATTRESS TYPE: Eurotop , SIDED: Single Sided, FABRIC: Stretch Knit, COIL COUNT: 396, Type: Orthopedic type, Quilting: Tack & Jump. Available in all sizes. This mattress is Scientfically engineered to target the right points on your back and ultimately achieve the comfort level desired."