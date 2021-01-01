GOWTUN, 10-Inch Meduim Firm Foam Encased Hybrid Eurotop Pillowtop Innerspring Mattress And 4-Inch Wood BoxSpring/Foundation Set, Good For The Back, Full XL Size

WILLGIVE UOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST- 396 Innerspring verticoil and 13 ¾ SH gauge unit unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quicklyTHE PERFECT LEVAL OF SUPPPORT- The right top mattress and Low Profile 4" Wood Box Spring is Orthopedic Type Medium Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feelSHPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE- No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to useOUR MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITY- They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials.AVALLABLE IN ALL SIZES-Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 14”, Twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 14", Full Size: 75" x 54” x 14”, Full Extra Long Size: 80” x 54” x 14", Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 14”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 14”, California King: 84” x 72” x 14”