Spinal Solution 10-Inch Medium Plush Eurotop Pillowtop Innerspring Fully Assembled Mattress Good For The Back Full Size
Will give you a relaxing night's rest : 357 Innerspring verticoil and 13 SH gauge unit unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly The perfect level of support : The right top mattress is Orthopedic Type Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Plush mattress for luxurious feel Target support : Targeting the heaviest part of your body, so because of that you stay supported while you sleep and enjoy your night peacefully Motion control : Our mattress absorbs motion disturbance with encased springs, which is perfect for unique schedules and habits to sleep comfortably with your partner Shipped fully assembled and ready to use : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use Available sizes : Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King & Special Sizes Item includes : #1 Mattress Only Orthopedic type mattress Fully assembled mattress is ready to use Gentle firm pillow top mattress Innerspring Mattress with 357 verticoil unit for the perfect blend of support & comfort Mattress has white & gold fabric Fast & easy shipping for mattress Made in USA