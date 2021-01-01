All the versatility and strength of a straight jaw plier, but with a smooth jaw design to protect surfaces from scratching (PVC pipe, chromes etc.). This plier is built to last with a PermaLock fastener to eliminate nut and bolt failure, patented reinforcing edge to minimize stress breakage and laser heat-treated teeth to provide a better, longer lasting grip. Pliers are made in USA and forged from high carbon steel that is specially coated for ultimate rust prevention. CHANNELLOCK 10-in Tongue and Groove Pliers in Blue | 415