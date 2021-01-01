Puleo International 10 ft Pre-Lit Pencil Fraser Fir Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree with 650 UL-Listed Clear Lights

Deck the halls with the Puleo International 10 ft. Pre-Lit Pencil Fraser Fir Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree. Inspired by lush wintery forests, this artificial tree has 2436 branch tips (2436 PVC) and 650 Clear UL-Listed lights. The incorporated lights means no more bending over to string lights, saving decorating time. When a single bulb burns out, the other lights on the strand will stay lit for your convenience. We recommend changing the burnt bulb to prevent future outages. Hypoallergenic and needle-shed resistant, the tree is a great alternative to a yearly real tree purchase. At 10 feet, the tree is perfect for any room in your home. With easy to assemble pieces and an included base, your house will be ready for the holidays faster than you can say "Rockin' around the Christmas Tree." Measures 10’ x 40". 55 LBS.