The 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella from Nature Spring uses a hand crank to easily open the cantilever style canopy to shade your outdoor area at any part of the day. The rust-resistant powder-coated aluminum pole is offset for freestanding use without a table and has a stable cross base that can fit into most umbrella bases (not included) or weighted down with sandbags. The resilient bright blue polyester fabric of the umbrella has built-in vents and is supported with 8 steel ribs so you can use it on the side of a picnic table, over poolside lounge chairs, on the back deck, patio, or with an outdoor dining set in the backyard. Nature Spring 10-ft Offset Patio Umbrella Polyester | 113076LRM