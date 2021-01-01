Westin Outdoor 10 Ft Cantilever Offset Umbrella with Base Stand Weights Included for Patio Shade UV Weather Resistant, Beige

Beautifully constructed 10ft Cantilever Patio Umbrella to look inviting in any outdoor setting, this UV resistant Cantilever Hanging Outdoor Patio Umbrella is a delightful addition to any home. The ideal option for Outdoor Shade and Patio Garden. The crank mechanism makes it easy to open up this patio umbrella, allowing you to open and close at your convenience. Durable steel framing ensures long lasting designs and a weather resistant piece so that you and your family can enjoy the outdoor comfort for years. Available in Beige, Dark Green, Red, Coffee, & Turquoise. Comes with 4-Piece Base Weights.