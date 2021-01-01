10 Ft 360° Rotation Solar Powered LED Patio Offset Umbrella-Blue

The 10-foot canopy provides a larger shaded area to protect you and your family from the sun. The parasol is made of high-quality powder-coated aluminum rod and polyester fiber, which is durable enough to be used for a long time. In addition, the ventilation holes on the top of the umbrella allow fresh air to flow through, creating a comfortable environment for you. The sliding handle and simple tilt system allow you to adjust the umbrella at any angle. You can also rotate the umbrella 360° freely to reach the ideal position. Most importantly, the offset umbrella has 24 LED lights powered by solar panels, which can provide perfect lighting at night. Fabric Color: Orange