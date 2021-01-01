From unique loom
8' x 10' Black and White Hand Braided Abstract Rectangular Area Throw Rug
Advertisement
From the Braided Chindi Collection, bring the royalty of hand-braided 100% cotton rug from India to your home! The rug's vivid colors fill the space with a sense of boho vibes. The rug is sure to brighten up any room or space and will fill the ambiance with freshness and liveliness. Ideal to be placed as a centerpiece, the rug will complement both traditional as well modern décor.Product Features:Color(s): black and whiteHand braidedMedium pileBacking: yesAbstract pattern rectangular area throw rugDesign may vary slightly due to the hand crafted nature of this rugRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in IndiaCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 8' wide x 10' longPile height: 0.5"Material(s): cotton/juteBacking: cotton