RiverRidge 10-203 Marina 46 Piece Monogrammed Flatware Set, Letter E, No size, Silver

All 26 letters available. Also available without monogram letter. Perfect both for daily use and special occasions. Sophisticated and versatile Marina design will coordinate with any table setting. Makes a great gift-weddings or holidays. Stainless steel has polished mirror finish. Features heavier gauge and full-size pieces. Exceptional quality 18/10 stainless steel has polished mirror finish and is highly resistant to rust and staining., Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sourcing Solutions, Inc.