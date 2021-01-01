From celebrating the great sobriety drug free gift co.

1 Year Clean and Sober Milestone Anniversary T-Shirt

$16.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Do you know someone about to celebrate over 8760 hours of being clean, healthy & sober? This inspirational and funny anniversary tee is the perfect gift for that person about to mark one year of sobriety and one year of overcoming their addiction. This Awesome Funny 1 Year Sober T Shirt is a perfect gift for people who spent the last year to be clean and healthy. Support a parent, a relative or a friend who celebrate over 8760 hours of being clean, healthy & sober! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com