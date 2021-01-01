From decopolitan
Decopolitan 1" Brown Urn Adjustable Double Curtain Rod
BMET1038: Features: -Decopolitan collection. -Material: Steel. -Includes mounting hardware. -Installs in minutes. -Adjustable length. -Wipe clean with soft and damp cloth. Product Type: -Double rod/Hardware set. Dimensions: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -4". Overall Depth - Front to Back: -4". Rod: -Yes. Finial: -Yes. Maximum Bracket Weight: -20 lbs. Rod Diameter: -.88". Finial Height: -2.25". Finial Width: -2". Finial Opening Diameter: -1". Rod Diameter: -.625". Width 36"-72" - Overall Width - Side to Side: -76". Width 36"-72" - Overall Product Weight: -2 lbs. Width 36"-72" - Rod Height - Top to Bottom: -2". Width 36"-72" - Maximum Rod Width - Side to Side: -72". Width 36"-72" - Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side: -36". Width 72"-144" - Overall Width - Side to Side: -148". Width 72"-144" - Overall Product Weight: -3 lbs. Width 72"-144" - Rod Height - Top to Bottom: -2". Width 72"-144" - Maximum Rod Width - Side to Side: -144". Width 72"-144" - Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side: -72".