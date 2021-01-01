Rug Pad USA, 1/4" Thick, Felt and Rubber, 9'x10', Superior Lock- Premium Non Slip Rug Padding for Hardwood Floors

Performance: Textured checker rubber backing made with an additional 5oz for better non slip performance and pad durability. Cushion: Dense 1/4" thick (22oz) felt cushions your rug as well as preserve your area rugs by providing a plush surface for the rug to lay on. Protection: Catches contaminants that fall through rug, and scratch floor as rug shifts, as well as absorbing impact. Quality: Made in the USA of the highest quality materials to be safe for the home and family. CRI green label and LEED certified rug mat. Breatheable: Needle punched felt makes for breathable layer making vaccuming more effective. Also safe to use with radiant heated floors.