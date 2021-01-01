From red barrel studio
1 Set Patio Furniture High Durability UV Resistant Stainless Steel Garden Furniture With Sofa Chair Set For Home
Advertisement
Description:Crafted with sturdy rattan woven exterior and inner powder-coated steel frame, the set of furniture well equipped to handle varying weather conditions without any color fading or deform.This rattan furniture set can add a quaint and relaxing nook to your outdoor space, providing enough space for lounging with family or gathering with friends while enjoying summer vacation.It is made of glass, stainless steel, polystyrene styrofoam and rattan material. Whether acting as the perfect space for relaxing sunbathing or exciting outdoor entertainment, this rattan furniture set is designed to be an outdoor staple in any backyard or garden. Complete with a loveseat, 2 sofa chairs, matching ottomans and a coffee table, this set will provide you with the basics of everything you need to refresh your outdoor space.The set of patio furniture include a two-seater sofa, two sofa chairs, two footstools and a coffee table, four cushions, three seat cushion and two footstool cushions.This product is suitable for home, household, dorm, garden, yard, etc.Item Name: Patio Furniture SetMaterial: Stainless Steel,Glass,Rattan,Polystyrene StyrofoamFeatures: Lightweight, Practical, DurableColor: Grey, BeigeSize Details: Two-seater Sofa: 79cm x 127cm x 70cm/31.1" x 50" x 27.56" (Approx.)Coffee Table: 39cm x 99cm x 50cm/15.35" x 38.98" x 19.69" (Approx.)Sofa Chair: 79cm x 70cm x 70cm/31.1" x 27.56" x 27.56" (Approx.)Seat Cushion Thickness: 7cm/2.75" (Approx.)Footstool: 25.4cm x 48cm x 48cm/10" x 18.9" x 18.9" (Approx.)Cushion Width: 9cm/3.60" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Two-seater Sofa2 x Sofa Chairs2 x Footstools1 x Coffee Table4 x Cushions3 x Seat Cushions2 x Footstool Cushions Color: Grey