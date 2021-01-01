From amanti art
1 Panel Desk Privacy Panel
Advertisement
In a time when keeping apart is needed, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, pharmacies, clinics, and key service providers are still here for us. This framed sneeze guard, or plastic shield, was designed to help protect them. It provides a flexible means to create a see-through barrier between workers and customers. It comes with 2 D-rings at the top to hang from overhead (wire not included), but alternate hardware can be screwed directly to the back of the frame to fit your needs. Handmade by custom framers, the sneeze guard is not tested or approved by any official organization. Capacity: 36 x 24" View Area, Color: Natural