From 2(x)ist
2(X)IST 1-Pack Jock Strap
Advertisement
The 2(X)IST 1-Pack Jock strap provides the comfort and support you rely on. It's crafted with a mid-rise design in soft-stretch fabric, and has an almost-naked fit. Original Contour Pouch for support, boost, and lift. Jacquard-knit logo accents color-tipped microfiber waistband. Ultra high-cut leg openings. Open back with dual rear support straps. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.