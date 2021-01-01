Aspen Creative Corporation 1-Light Black Vintage Plug-In Hanging Socket Pendant Fixture with 15 ft. of Blue Textile Cord and Rocker Switch

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a 1 Light Plug-In Vintage Style Hanging Socket Pendant Fixture. It has a E26 medium base socket in black, and uses 1 standard light bulb, 60-Watt max (light bulb not included). Aspen Creative hanging light cord cable kit includes 15 feet of blue textile cord with plug and rocker switch and is UL listed for indoor, dry location. Kit includes all required hardware for installation. Applications - Easy to install lighting for living rooms, family rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, recreational spaces, restaurant bars, showcases, retail stores or any industrial vintage DIY projects.