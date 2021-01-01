From dweled
1 - Light Single Cylinder LED Pendant
A luxurious exterior design statement producing dramatic functional downward illumination for covered decks, porches or interior spaces. Energy efficient integrated LED's are concealed behind a mouthblown seeded hammered glass creating an even and bright illumination. Sleek is a 14-inch outdoor glass pendant in a black finish suspended by rods, and is equipped with a sloped ceiling adapter. A very functional pendant for living spaces indoors or out. With a contrasting matte black hardware and a simply elegant composition, Sleek will add a tailored and contemporary layer of light to kitchens and outdoor living spaces as an arranged set or as an individual addition.