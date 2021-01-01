20" 1-Light Rosalinde Pendant Gold - River of Goods

Get instant glam style above your dining table or to welcome guests in your entryway with this stylish 20" Rosalinde Gold Metallic Hanging Pendant Light from River of Goods. Featuring a shiny gold metal canopy, fixture and shade, this stunning pendant lamp is sure to make an eye-catching accent in your home. A height-adjustable design allows you to find the right hanging height from your home's ceiling, and the conical metal shade with allover punched-out details lets light shine through beautifully while creating a subtle art deco-inspired pattern. This modern gold pendant light hardwires into your ceiling and requires one 60W E26 lightbulb, not included.