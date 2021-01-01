From aspen creative corporation
Aspen Creative Corporation 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Pendant with Taupe Scallop Bell Fabric Shade
Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a one-light hanging pendant ceiling light in oil rubbed bronze. It is provided with 60 in. of field cuttable cord which is used to customize the overall length of the fixture to your needs and desired look. Fixture dimensions are 5-3/8 in. width and 88 in. height. It requires one E26 medium-base light bulb, 60-Watt maximum or an energy efficient alternative (not included). Includes all required hardware for installation, including 5 in. canopy kit and light socket. UL Listed for indoor, dry location. Suitable for dining room, bedroom and living room, kitchen island restaurant bar applications. This model features a transitional scallop bell shaped lamp shade in taupe. Made with faux silk fabric. Its size is 7 in. top, 14 in. bottom, 11-1/2 in. height.