Kichler 1 Light Mini Pendant in Olde Bronze 3475OZ Hendrik Modern

Kichler 3475 Hendrik Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Satin Etched Glass Shade The Hendrik Collection, named after renowned Dutch architect, Hendrik Berlage, is a gorgeous family of contemporary fixtures that give homage to the man who was regarded by many as the "Father of Modern architecture". Much like Berlage himself, The Hendrik Collection is regarded as an intermediary between modern and traditional styles and is now suited for your bathroom. Classic lines are accented with touches of current style cues to work in a number of aesthetic environments.Features:For a fantastic pure and frosted color palate, the shades feature Satin-etched cased opal glassIncludes 62" of lead wireCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyThis transitional vanity lighting fixture from the Tully collection is available in antique pewter and chrome finishesFeatures a cylinder-shaped glass shadeFixture housing is constructed of Steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceComplete the look of your home with the entire Hendrik Collection - see Related Items(2) 6 and (2) 12 inch downrod(s) are includedDimensions:Height: 7.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Max Hanging Height: 45.5" (including chain / down rods)Width: 5.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Width: 5"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsWire Length: 62"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Olde Bronze