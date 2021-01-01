1 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce
Description
Features:Wall sconceNumber of lights: 1Shade material: GlassShade color: WhiteDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switch.Product Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: WhiteShade Shape: RectangleFabric Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required (Finish: Polished Nickel): YesRecommended Bulb Shape (Finish: Polished Nickel): StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code (Finish: Polished Nickel): T10Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: UpStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Fire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoCE Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Overall Width - Side to Side: 4.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 2.58Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Against materials and workmanship Finish: Polished Nickel