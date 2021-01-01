Aspen Creative Corporation 1-Light Chrome Mini Pendant with Clear Crystal Glass Shade

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers an adjustable one light incandescent mini pendant ceiling light with a c finish. This fixture has a transitional design. It includes a crystal glass shade with clear finish. The fixture body dimensions are 9 in. Dia x 11 in. height. Each fixture provided with 72 in. of field-cuttable cloth cord. Suitable for dining room, bedroom and living room, kitchen island and restaurant bar applications.