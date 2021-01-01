LNC 1-Light Black Brass Modern Industrial Adjustable Wall Sconce with Metal Shade

Advertisement
With its black finish and vintage industrial silhouette, the 1-Light Black Modern Industrial Wall Sconce Brass Adjustable Wall Lamp with Metal Shade emits a cool, practical presence, like those found in large warehouses, artists' lofts or retro-style barbershops, adding a vintage industrial feel to any space. This modern industrial wall sconce features a durable transitional-style metal shade, offers a clean, casual look and general all-over room lighting. This wall sconce can be fully dimmable, allowing you to customize lighting ambiance and mood. Ideal for use in kitchens, restaurants, bars and dining rooms - the exposed bulb in this fixture delivers perfect style.