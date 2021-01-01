ZINUS 1 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Zoned Support Mattress Topper, Twin

COOL, CALM & COMFY - Enhance the comfort your mattress with an extra layer of cooling, conforming, and supportive memory foam as well as a textured surface that allows air flow to keep your mattress cool and fresh, for sleep that’s no sweat CONFORMING FOAM – Textured zones will reduce pressure at different points of the body for more responsive comfort and a better night's sleep CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our patented technology allows this mattress topper to be efficiently compressed, rolled and shipped in a box conveniently to your door; simply unbox, unroll and this topper does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 5 year limited warranty included; a new foam scent is normal and should dissipate within 72 hours