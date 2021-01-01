1 Inch Diameter Down Rod by Modern Forms - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - with Blades (XF-36-OB)

The Modern Forms 1 Inch Diameter Down Rod allows for adjustment to the drop from the ceiling for any Modern Forms fan that uses down rods. The 48-, 60-, and 72-inch rods are not available in Carbon Fiber. A Marine Grade finish is applied to the Stainless Steel version. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze