From haunted hill farm
Haunted Hill Farm 1-ft Musical Lighted Animatronic Ghost Free Standing Decoration Statue Polyester | HHGBGIRL-2LSA
Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill's Crawler collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. "Don't you want to play?" baby Annie the Demon Baby-Doll asks, her eyes lighting up blue with excitement. Seeking a victim—I mean person—to play with, Annie crawls eerily from room to room, bringing creepy music and unexpected scares wherever she goes. She wriggles her hips to move in close to guests, chilling each to the bone with one flash of her cracked face. Sharp skeleton fingers extend from the sleeves of her red and black striped outfit, desperate to find some entertainment. Her tangled black locks are topped with a bow, but don't be fooled. Annie is no innocent little girl. "Come closer," she begs. "I got a secret."