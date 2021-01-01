From oravo
Oravo 1 ct Round Shape Green Peridot Halo Ring in 14K White Gold
Adorn yourself or a loved one with this 1 ct Round Shape Green Peridot Halo Ring in 14K White Gold. This ring features an exquisite 1 carat total weight natural Peridot gemstone. Precisely cut and crafted, the round shape Peridot gemstone, measuring 6.5 x 6.5 mm, radiates a vibrant green color. This halo style ring features a secure prong setting and is accented with dazzling White Topaz gemstones. The White Topaz accent stones are brimming with beauty and have a total carat weight of 0.34 carats. This gemstone ring is crafted in 14K white gold and features a 14K stamp on the inside of the band for authenticity. Peridot is the birthstone for the month of August, which makes this gold gemstone ring a great gift for special occasions. This ring includes a signature, high quality, presentation ring box.