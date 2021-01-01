Savoy House 1-9850-6 Davidson 6 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Black / Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Savoy House 1-9850-6 Davidson 6 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Features Constructed from metal Sloped ceiling compatible (6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Includes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 20" Minimum Height: 20" Maximum Hanging Height: 77" Width: 32" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 360 watts Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Shape: C11 Bulbs Included: No Black / Chrome