Savoy House 1-7775-5 Cornwall 5 Light 9" Wide Linear Chandelier New Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Savoy House 1-7775-5 Cornwall 5 Light 9" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metal(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated Energy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 16.5 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 11-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No New Burnished Brass